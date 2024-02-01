His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, awarded His Excellency Nguyen Manh Tuan, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Order of Independence, First Class, in appreciation of the efforts he made during his work as his country's ambassador to the country.

Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh awarded His Excellency Manh Tuan the medal during his reception at the General Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Excellency stressed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen relations with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in all fields, praising the role of His Excellency the Ambassador in consolidating bilateral relations during his years of work in the country, and expressing his wishes for him success.

For his part, His Excellency Manh Tuan expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” praising the wise policy of His Highness, and the achievements achieved by the UAE, which reflect the leadership’s keenness and ambition to raise the country’s status and enhance its reputation in the international community. He praised the level of progress witnessed in the relations of the two countries.

His Excellency also thanked all parties in the UAE for the cooperation he found that had a positive impact on the success of his mission to consolidate relations between the two friendly countries.