His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, awarded His Excellency Bata Kalandadze, Ambassador of the Republic of Georgia to the UAE, the Medal of Independence, First Class, in appreciation of the efforts he made during his work in the country, which contributed to developing and strengthening relations between… The two countries are friendly in various fields.

His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al Sayegh, Minister of State, presented His Excellency the Ambassador with the medal during his reception at the General Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi..

During the meeting, His Excellency stressed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen relations with Georgia at all levels, appreciating the role played by His Excellency the Ambassador in pushing forward bilateral cooperation during his years of work in the country, and thanked him for his efforts, expressing his wishes for him good luck and success..

For his part, His Excellency Kalandadze expressed his deep appreciation and thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” pointing to the achievements achieved by the UAE, which reflect the leadership’s keenness and ambition to raise the country’s status and enhance its reputation in the international community..

His Excellency the Ambassador thanked all government agencies in the country for the cooperation he found that had a positive impact on the success of his mission to consolidate relations between the two friendly countries..