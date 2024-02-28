His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, granted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy The President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Office, “Order of Zayed”, in appreciation of their pivotal role in the success of organizing the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which was recently hosted by the UAE.

In appreciation of their contributions to the success of the conference, His Highness awarded the “Union Medal” to: His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, National Security Advisor, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Vice President Cabinet, Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chairman of the Supreme National Committee to Supervise the Preparations for COP28, Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of COP28, and His Excellency Muhammad Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Protocol and Strategic Narration.

His Highness the President of the State honored the team of Emirati negotiators at COP28, along with the members of the Conference Presidency Office, by granting them the Zayed II Medal of the First Class.

On the other hand, His Highness the President of the UAE awarded Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs, the “Union Medal”, in appreciation of the efforts she made and her role in the success of the UAE’s hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the honoring ceremony that took place at the Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi, His Highness the President congratulated all the work teams on the success of the conference, praising their role in organizing it, and its exit in an honorable manner that embodies the state’s position in organizing such international events, in addition to reaching the “Emirates Agreement.” The historic event that marked a radical turning point in global climate action.

His Highness expressed his pride in these models of the nation’s people, and the organizational and negotiating capabilities and skills they demonstrated, which required comprehensive knowledge and awareness in specialized fields, most notably diplomacy, relevant legal matters, climate policies, working under the pressure of intense timetables, and communicating clearly and wisely with different cultures, to bring viewpoints closer together. The differing positions of the parties, which contributed to reaching consensus in decisions and outcomes among the opinions of the 198 parties.

His Highness said that the success of the conference came as a result of cooperation and combined efforts of various entities, institutions, national bodies and individuals, which embodied the country’s keenness to strengthen the country’s pivotal global role in confronting climate change and joint global action in this vital and strategic field, in addition to its firm commitment to promoting the concepts of sustainability.

For their part, the honorees expressed their pride and happiness at being honored by His Highness the President of the State, and thanked them for the support they received from the wise leadership in order to facilitate their tasks during the conference. They also expressed their thanks for the presidency of the “COP28” conference, which qualified them for this role, and gave them a historic opportunity to represent the country, and achieve an achievement that is added to its gains and bears its name, which is the “UAE Agreement” in the field of climate. At the conclusion of the honoring ceremony, His Highness the President of the State took memorial photos with all categories of honorees and the COP28 conference work teams.