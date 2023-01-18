THE TRUTH MURCIA. Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 01:41



The regional president, Fernando López Miras, asked the members of his new cabinet to “redouble their efforts” to face a year 2023 that he described as “momentous.”

During his speech at the inauguration of the new directors, the head of the Executive advanced some of the matters that he considers to be a priority in the Government’s action: the improvement of “employment, quality of life, social protection, health care , the environment, young people, their present and their future».

The remodeling of the regional government was closed yesterday in a discreet act in the San Esteban palace in which Víctor Marín assumed the command of Education, Juan María Vázquez that of the Environment and Conchita Ruiz that of Social Policy. The new directors opted for the formula of the oath to assume their positions.

numerous guests



Along with the new ones, the directors Antonio Luengo, Valle Miguélez, Isabel Franco and Marcos Ortuño also renewed their positions, due to the fact that their powers have changed. The former Minister of Education, Mabel Campuzano, who said goodbye to her team in the morning at the headquarters on Avenida de La Fama, was not seen immediately. The ceremony was followed by numerous guests, including representatives of all economic and social sectors, such as the president of the Croem employers’ association, José María Albarracín; the rector of the UMU, José Luján; the president of Catholic Schools, Alicia Plaza; mayors of various municipalities, leaders of parents of students and unions and presidents of organizations such as the Economic and Social Council, José Antonio Cobacho; and the dean of the College of Veterinarians.

Close the tap



López Miras took advantage of his speech to criticize the central government, although without naming it. “While others hinder our development and close our water tap or raise the price and force us to pay for it as if it were oil, we maintain a clear path: do everything in our power to advance as a society,” indicated the president, for whom a basic premise must be “dialogue and agreement”.

«We will fight for some European funds that come little by little, but for which we have the best projects»



He thanked those who have dedicated “all their work and effort” to overcome “a complex time”, marked by “challenges that seemed unthinkable and that have required full dedication”. “And we’ve beaten them one by one,” she added.

In addition to the commitment to health, education and social policies, it determined that the new Government will pay “special attention” to the environment and to the “restoration of the Mar Menor based on scientific evidence.”

He also alluded to the importance of European aid to achieve the objectives set, for which he promised to “fight for some funds that arrive with droppers and with enough opacity, but for those of us who have the best projects”, as they are, López specified. Look, those of “thousands of companies in the Region, organizations and institutions that we are going to accompany from a regional Administration with new, modern and advanced forms of management”.

He stressed that “we will follow a clear path” in which one of the “basic premises must be dialogue and agreement”



He had specific words for each of the new directors. Regarding Vázquez, he indicated that “it is difficult to find a more qualified person with greater prestige at the national level to assume his responsibilities”; of Concepción Ruiz, he highlighted his “closeness, affection and permanent willingness to be with those who need it most”, and of Víctor Marín, he stressed that “he knows the Ministry of Education as if it were his home because that is how he feels and lives the day every day with passion, enthusiasm and commitment to the education sector”.

“I have no doubt that you are going to leave your skin,” added López Miras, who, after the inauguration, chaired the first meeting of the new Governing Council.