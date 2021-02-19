The President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández, asked him to be late for the resignation of Ginés González García, Minister of Health of the Nation, after it was known that in his ministry a vaccination operation for officials and friends was organized of the government.

This afternoon, Clarion published that the official journalist Horacio Verbitsky, the deputy Eduardo Valdés, Senator Jorge Taiana, Foreign Minister Felipe Solá and at least six other officials were vaccinated in an operation that was secretly organized within the ministry itself.

Verbitsky himself had admitted that information in the morning, in a radio interview in which he gave details of how the vaccination was done. Verbitsky himself admitted that he managed to get vaccinated after having personally called González García, despite the fact that he had not signed up on the lists to get a turn from December as did citizens in different provinces.

The President of the Nation, as reported by officials of the Executive ClarionHe had asked González García to pass him a written report on that exclusive vaccination operation.

