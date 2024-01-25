His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, issued a federal decree appointing Mohammed Saeed Sultan Al Nuaimi to the position of “Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.”

During his years of professional experience, spanning more than 20 years, Al Nuaimi held a number of leadership positions in the field of agriculture and food security at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and the position of Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in addition to other positions in various institutions, including the University of… United Arab Emirates and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, also issued a federal decree regarding the promotion and appointment of Laila Obaid Ajeel Al Suwaidi to the position of “Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.”

Al Suwaidi previously held the position of Executive Director of the Programs and Human Resources Planning Sector at the Authority. She also assumed a number of responsibilities related to strategic planning and performance evaluation at the Authority and the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai. She holds an Executive Master’s degree in Strategic Management, and contributed to the development of many policies and programs. Related to developing human capabilities at the federal government level.