Joe Biden is withdrawing from the US election campaign. The US President will not run against Trump in November. Read Biden’s statement in full here.

Washington, DC – At 1:45 p.m. he dropped the bombshell. Joe Biden published an official seven-paragraph statement in which he announced that he would not run as a presidential candidate for the United States in the November 5 election. Democrats against Donald Trump It would be in the best interest – both for his party and for his country – if he withdraws as a candidate and concentrates on his duties as US President, the statement said.

Biden withdraws from US election campaign – Democrats have no opponents for Trump

Even if the news is not entirely surprising given the increasing criticism and pressure on the US President in recent weeks, its timing is at least notable. On a Sunday afternoon (local time), Biden announced his exit after isolating himself for several days due to a Covid-19 infection. As the US media CNN According to reports, Biden only informed his senior team of his withdrawal at the moment his statement was published on X. There was no lead time.

Biden abandons candidacy in US election – and wants to support Vice President Harris

As Biden announced a little later in another X-post, he now supports a candidacy of his vice president Kamala Harristo become the first female US president in history. Harris had already been named in recent days as an obvious replacement solution should Biden withdraw his candidacy.

This The Democratic Party accuses the party of withdrawing less than four months before the election into a deep crisis. Time is running out to find a successor for Biden. Biden himself announced that he would address the nation in a speech later this week to reveal his motives. Read Biden’s statement in full here.

Biden announces withdrawal as presidential candidate – the statement in full

“Dear fellow citizens,

Over the last three and a half years we have made great progress as a nation.

Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We have made historic investments in rebuilding our nation, lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We have provided much-needed treatment to one million veterans exposed to toxic substances. We passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. We appointed the first African-American woman to the Supreme Court. And we passed the most significant climate legislation in world history. America has never been better positioned to lead.

I know none of this would have been possible without you, the American people. Together, we have overcome a once-in-a-generation pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We have protected and preserved our democracy. And we have revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world.

It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President, and while I intend to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country that I step down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

I will speak to the nation later this week in more detail about my decision. In the meantime, I want to express my deepest gratitude to all those who worked so hard to re-elect me. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all of this work. And let me express my sincere appreciation to the American people for the trust they have placed in me.

I believe today what I have always believed: that there is nothing America cannot do – if we do it together. We just have to remember that we are the United States of America.” – Joe Biden