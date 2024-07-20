His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a cable of condolences to His Excellency Tulam, President of the Republic of Vietnam, on the death of the Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent similar cables of condolences to His Excellency Tulam, President of the Republic of Vietnam..