His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a cable of condolences to His Excellency Ram Chandra Paudel, President of Nepal, on the victims of the plane crash.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent similar cables of condolences to His Excellency President Ram Chandra Poudel.