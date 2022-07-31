His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received cables of congratulations on the occasion of the new Hijri year from their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, also received similar cables of congratulations on the occasion of the Islamic New Year.



