His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a message of condolence to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy on the death of Her Royal Highness Princess Al-Jawhara Bint Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” sent a similar message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.