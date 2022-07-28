His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of condolences to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy on the death of Prince Abdul Rahman bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.



