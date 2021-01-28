The President and Vice President, Mohammed bin Zayed and the rulers condole the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on the death of Tarfa bint Saud and the mother of Abdulaziz bin Khalid

Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent two telegrams of condolence to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of Her Royal Highness Princess Tarfa Bint Saud Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and on the death of the mother of Prince Abdulaziz bin Khalid bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, asking the Almighty to bestow them with the breadth of his mercy, and to dwell them in his spaciousness, and for the honorable Al Saud family to inspire patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Council The Supreme Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, similar cables of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the death of Her Royal Highness Princess Tarfa bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and in the death of the Prince’s mother Abdul Aziz bin Khalid bin Saad bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, similar messages of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.