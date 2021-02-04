Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a message of condolence to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Mashhour bin Musaed Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla as Member The Supreme Council, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, telegrams of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which they expressed their sincere condolences and condolences on the death of the late, God willing His Royal Highness Prince Mashhour bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, praying to the Almighty that the deceased would be blessed with the mercy of his mercy and dwell in his spaciousness and inspire the honorable Al Saud with patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, similar telegrams of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.