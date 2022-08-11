His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Mohamed Idriss Deby Ento, President of the Transitional Council and President of the Republic of Chad, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Excellency Mohamed Idriss Deby Into, President of the Transitional Council and President of the Republic of Chad.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar cable of congratulations to Bahimi Badaki Albert, Prime Minister of the Republic of Chad.