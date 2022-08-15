His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a congratulatory message to His Excellency Yoon Sok-yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, on the occasion of Liberation Day. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to President Yoon Sok Yeol. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Excellency Han Duk Soo, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea.