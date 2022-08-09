His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to Halimah Yacoub, President of the Republic of Singapore, on the occasion of her country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to President Halimah Yaqoub.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a similar congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, Lee Sian Loong.