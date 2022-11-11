His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar congratulatory message to President Andji Duda.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Excellency Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland.