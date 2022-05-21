His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to Milo Djukanovic, President of Montenegro, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to President Milo Djukanovic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a congratulatory message to Dritan Abazovic, Prime Minister of Montenegro.



