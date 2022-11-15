His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a congratulatory message to Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Excellency Mahmoud Abbas.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a similar congratulatory cable to Dr. Muhammad Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of the State of Palestine.
