His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent cables of congratulations on the occasion of the Islamic New Year 1444, to their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries.

His Highness wished them good health and happiness, their people, further progress and prosperity, and our Arab and Islamic nation pride, glory and honor.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar cables of congratulations on the occasion of the Islamic New Year 1444, to their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries and prime ministers.



