His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a similar cable of congratulations to Dr. Bishr Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

