His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, on the occasion of the Kingdom’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.