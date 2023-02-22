His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent two cables of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of The founding day of the Kingdom.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also sent similar messages of congratulations to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.