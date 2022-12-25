His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, expressed his sincere congratulations to those celebrating Christmas in the UAE and around the world.
His Highness said, through his official account on Twitter: “My sincere congratulations on the occasion of Christmas. My wishes to all are happiness and peace and security to the world.”
At the same level, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, congratulated him on the occasion of Christmas, wishing humanity continued goodness, mercy and love.
His Highness said, through his official account on Twitter: “A Merry Christmas to all our Christian brothers around the world … with our wishes for humanity to continue goodness, mercy and love.”
