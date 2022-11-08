His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Excellency Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Infinity Power Company, a joint venture between Masdar, the world leader in renewable energy, and Infinity Energy. The main developer of renewable energy projects in Egypt, Hassan Allam Utilities Company and the Egyptian government, with the aim of developing a 10 GW onshore wind energy project in Egypt, which is one of the largest wind energy projects in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, said, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, “I witnessed and His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi signed an agreement to establish one of the largest wind energy projects in Egypt with a capacity of 10 gigawatts. We will proceed with the implementation of qualitative initiatives. for renewable energy solutions and the promotion of sustainable development.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Special Envoy of the UAE for Climate Change, Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Masdar” Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, and the Chairman and Managing Director of the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company Sabah Mohamed Mashali, on the sidelines of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention Framework on Climate Change (COP27) hosted by the city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

The signing ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs In the presidential office and a number of senior officials from the two countries.

On this occasion, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber said: “In line with the wise leadership’s directives to spread renewable energy solutions and promote sustainable development, the announcement of this huge onshore wind energy project with a capacity of 10 gigawatts, which is one of the largest projects in this field in the world, is announced. To confirm the ambitious goals of both the UAE and the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt in the field of renewable energy.. Noting that the project contributes to the consolidation of Masdar’s leading global position in the field of renewable energy, in addition to supporting Egypt’s goals in the field of climate neutrality, especially under Egypt’s presidency. Current Conference of the Parties (COP27)”.

Al Jaber added that the project confirms that the UAE is continuing to consolidate its leading role in activating climate action at the regional and global levels, especially after the recent signing of the partnership agreement between the UAE and the United States to invest in the field of clean energy.

The 10 GW wind power plant, when completed, will produce 47,790 GWh of clean energy annually and will contribute to avoiding the emission of 23.8 million tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to approximately 9% of the current carbon dioxide emissions in Egypt.

The project comes within the framework of the “Green Corridor Initiative” in Egypt, which is a network dedicated to renewable energy projects, and will contribute to achieving Egypt’s goal of ensuring that renewable energy forms 42% of the energy mix by 2035.

The new onshore wind power plant will provide Egypt with an estimated $5 billion in annual natural gas costs, in addition to providing up to 100,000 job opportunities. While direct employment in the construction phase is estimated at about 30,000 people, it will also employ about 70,000 people permanently. Indirect… In addition to adding about 3,200 jobs for operation and maintenance after the completion of the station’s construction operations.

For his part, Mohamed Jamil Al Ramahi, CEO of “Masdar” said: “Masdar is proud to expand its contribution to supporting renewable energy goals in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt through this agreement aimed at developing the largest energy project of its kind in the company’s path.. Noting that this The project contributes to strengthening our cooperation with our partners “Infinity Power” and “Hassan Allam Utilities” and building on our close relations with government agencies in Egypt.

Al Ramahi added: “We are confident that this project will contribute to providing clean and sustainable energy to the brotherly Egyptian people, in parallel with ensuring that Egypt fulfills its commitments related to achieving climate neutrality.”

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Infinity Power”, Mohamed Ismail Mansour, said: “We are pleased to participate in this major project in cooperation with our partners, which will allow the Egyptian government to complete its exceptional efforts to publish effective solutions to confront global climate change…noting that this project allows Egypt to provide quantities of huge amounts of natural gas, maintaining economic growth and reducing carbon emissions, in addition to providing large amounts of sustainable energy, and enabling Egypt to complete its path of transition to a green economy.”

For his part, CEO of “Infinity Power” Nair Fouad said: “The company is always seeking to create new opportunities and solutions to enable companies and governments to shift from traditional energy systems to relying on renewable and sustainable energy sources… expressing confidence in the ability of this project to provide a package of integrated benefits for Egypt and enabled it to make tangible leaps in its path of transformation into a sustainable and environmentally friendly country.

He added, “We are eagerly looking forward to expanding our portfolio of sustainable energy solutions for the benefit of Egypt as well as providing green and clean energy to the entire African continent.”

Last April, Masdar and Hassan Allam Utilities signed two memoranda of understanding with institutions backed by the Egyptian government to cooperate in developing green hydrogen production plants with a capacity of 4 gigawatts in the Suez Canal Economic Zone and on the Mediterranean coast.

During the first phase of the project, a green hydrogen production facility will be built to operate by 2026, and will produce 100,000 tons of e-methanol annually for refueling in the Suez Canal. The facility’s production can also be expanded to 4 gigawatts by 2030 to produce 2.3 million tons of green ammonia. For export in addition to providing green hydrogen to serve the local industry.

Egypt has abundant solar and wind energy resources that would provide a suitable ground for renewable energy projects at a competitive cost, which are factors that mainly contribute to the production of green hydrogen. Egypt is also located within a group of markets in which the demand for green hydrogen is expected to increase, which provides opportunities strong for export.

Masdar is active in more than 40 countries around the world and invests in a portfolio of renewable energy projects with a total value of more than 20 billion US dollars, and a total capacity of more than 15 gigawatts.

The UAE will host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) during the month of November 2023. The session will witness the first global assessment of the Nationally Determined Contributions since the 2015 Paris Agreement, which is a comprehensive report assessing progress made in achieving key global climate goals.