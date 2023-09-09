His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India, discussed various aspects of the “comprehensive strategic partnership” and “comprehensive economic partnership” between the UAE and India and the promising opportunities for strengthening them in a way that contributes to sustainable development and prosperity for the peoples of the two countries. This is within the framework of the visit made by His Highness to participate in the G20 summit hosted by India, expressing his happiness at participating in the summit and discussing and exchanging visions with the participating leaders.

At the beginning of the meeting – which was held in the Convention Center, the headquarters of the summit – His Excellency Narendra Modi welcomed His Highness the President, who expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Prime Minister of India for inviting the UAE to participate as a guest of honor in the work of the Group of Twenty (G20) under India’s presidency for the year 2023. .

His Highness and Narendra Modi reviewed the paths of development of bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic, investment and development fields, renewable energy and food security, which serve the goals of the two countries to achieve sustainable economic prosperity.

During the meeting, His Highness and the Prime Minister of India exchanged views on a number of issues and topics of common interest.

The meeting touched on the issues raised at the G20 Summit hosted by India and their importance in continuing to advance joint collective action, especially in the areas of sustainability, preserving environmental resources, and enhancing climate action, in a way that brings goodness and development to everyone and contributes to achieving a better future for humanity.

In this context, His Highness the President and Prime Minister of India affirmed the two countries’ support for joint international collective action and their belief in the importance of its role in enhancing stability and prosperity in the world and providing a better life for all its people.