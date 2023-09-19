His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi upon his arrival and the accompanying team to the new Abu Dhabi Airport.

Their Highnesses congratulated Sultan Al Neyadi on his safe return to the homeland and his success, with God’s help, in completing the longest space mission in Arab history. They exchanged friendly, fatherly conversations with him, and listened to him about his experience in space, the lessons he learned from, and the challenges he faced during the mission.

Their Highness also congratulated his family and the people of all the Emirates, stressing that Sultan Al Neyadi is an honorable model for the nation’s youth and a symbol of its ambition, and, God willing, with the likes of him from the nation’s young men and women, our flag will remain high, and this is what the leadership is always betting on.

Their Highnesses expressed their wishes to Sultan Al Neyadi success in continuing his role in the UAE space program during the coming period.

His Highness the President stressed that “the UAE was founded on defying difficulties, and this was instilled in us by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. And, praise be to God, it has become a people’s culture.”

His Highness said: “Today, the UAE has a clear imprint in the field of space, and this is thanks to the vision and patronage of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and with your efforts, dedication and knowledge, we will continue our path in this field to serve development, science and humanity, and we have great confidence in the capabilities of our youth,” stressing His Highness. “The UAE’s investment in space is an investment in the future that is based on science and technology. Whoever does not invest in science has no place in the future.”

His Highness added, “The space sector is one of the qualitative sectors, and the UAE is always looking for achievements that make a difference, because we are in a major development race, whether at the level of the region or the world. We win this race with such qualitative achievements, and we always bet on quality, whether in human cadres.” Or projects or anything else, and this makes you know the value of what you do for your country.”

His Highness the President said, “The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre’s work team is a distinguished elite of the nation’s young men and women, and they have a great responsibility during the coming period, and we will provide them with all support, as they benefit not only the Emirates but the whole world.”

His Highness wished everyone success in their future tasks, stressing that every success is a prelude to another success, God willing.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that “the UAE Astronaut Program reinforces the country’s vision based on investing in people, empowering them, supporting their potential and enhancing their expertise and capabilities, as it is the essence of achieving any progress in all fields.”

His Highness said: “Accompanied by my brother Mohammed bin Zayed, President of the State, may God protect him, I received Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi returning to the homeland after a six-month journey on the International Space Station, to be the first Arab astronaut on a long mission in space.”

His Highness added: “The arrival of Sultan Al Neyadi represents a major milestone in the UAE’s scientific development process. It also represents a bright point in the UAE’s journey of investing in people, which the founders began and we continue today.”

His Highness stressed: “We will continue, God willing, to send more astronauts from our young men and women, and we will continue to launch more scientific, research and exploratory projects in space and on Earth, and we will continue, God willing, to invest in humanity, and in faith, trust and empowerment for our sons and daughters.” ».

For his part, Sultan Al Neyadi presented to His Highness the President of the UAE the UAE flag that he carried with him to the International Space Station, expressing his thanks and appreciation for the support and encouragement he received during his mission. He said that the leadership’s support for young people had a great impact on the achievements they achieved in the name of the Emirates.

The UAE officially and popularly celebrated during a reception held at the new Abu Dhabi Airport on the occasion of the return of Sultan Al Neyadi, to express pride and pride in the historic achievement he achieved in its name and all Arabs after completing the longest space mission in Arab history.

The Knights of the Emirates air show team performed in the sky of the airport, while the popular arts groups (Al-Ayyala) participated in their performances, to celebrate this occasion.

Their Highness Sheikhs, officials, the family of Sultan Al Neyadi, and various segments of society, including school students, employees of government and private agencies from all sectors, and individuals, participated in the reception. They expressed their happiness at his return, and sent a message of pride and pride in the achievements he and his fellow Emirati people have achieved that enhance its international contributions and initiatives in the field of space and its sciences. Which is good for the future of humanity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shook hands with the “Ambition Zayed 2” mission team of experts and employees at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, who contributed to the completion of this important space mission.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also met with the work team of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and their Highnesses congratulated all the center’s work teams that contributed to the success of the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s mission, during which he spent six months in space. The International Space Station, appreciating their efforts and their role in the success of this historic mission for the UAE and the Arabs, and previous missions, such as the Hazza Al Mansouri mission and the mission to send the “Hope Probe” to Mars, expressing their confidence that the national cadres are up to the responsibility.

