His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi upon his return to the homeland after completing the longest space mission in Arab history that lasted for 6 years. Months on board the International Space Station.

