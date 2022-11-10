His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, discussed with his brother His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain today.. the close brotherly relations that unite the two countries and ways to enhance joint cooperation and expand its horizons to broader areas in all aspects to achieve their interests mutual.

During the meeting, His Majesty King Hamad bin Issa welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing His Highness continued health and happiness, and the UAE continued progress and prosperity under the leadership of His Highness.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged friendly fraternal conversations that express the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and their two brotherly peoples, and the common interest in consolidating them to serve their mutual interests and meet their aspirations for further progress and development.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his happiness to visit his second country, the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, and to meet his brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, stressing the strength of the brotherly bonds that unite the two countries and their privacy and mutual keenness to strengthen and develop them in various aspects.

For his part, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa expressed his pride in the close historical brotherly relations and the advanced and high level bilateral cooperation and coordination on all tracks and fields to achieve all that is good and prosperity for the two brotherly countries and peoples.

The meeting was attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness the President of the State, which includes: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, State Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, and a number of officials and senior military leaders.

His Highness the President, accompanied by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa .. also toured the Bahrain International Air Show, the sixth edition of its activities being held at the Sakhir Air Base, and this year it celebrates the tenth anniversary of its establishment.

During a tour, His Highness was briefed on the latest developments in the civil and military aviation sector in terms of advanced systems, technologies and advanced solutions.

His Highness exchanged conversations with the participants and listened to their most important initiatives and innovations, wishing them success in their participation and achieving their desired goals.





His Highness praised the level of organization of the exhibition, expressing his wishes for success for brotherly Bahrain, which continues to consolidate its position as a global destination to host such major international events.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had arrived at Sakhir Air Base Airport, where he was received by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom, and a number of His Highness Sheikhs.