The governor of Minas Gerais states that the meeting in Brasília with Lula was “calm” and differences were put aside

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (New), stated this Wednesday (March 6, 2024) that he and the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) are democrats and that the meeting at Palácio do Planalto was “quiet”. According to him, it is normal to have disagreements, but these are left aside when the conversation is about the State and Brazil.

“It was a peaceful meeting, the president, like me, is a Democrat. We believe in democracy and we even have differences of opinion with spouses, right? What then to say about the others?”he declared.

Zema is a supporter of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and attended a demonstration called by him on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

In February, Zema thanked Lula for his visit to Minas Gerais. He said that the ideological differences between him and the PT member are reconcilable when it comes to public works. According to Zema, cooperation between the federal and state Executive does not require political beliefs and must be guided by pragmatism.

“We are here in favor of Brazil in order to find a solution for Minas Gerais to improve Brazil and these differences while we are working are left aside”said the governor after the meeting with the PT member in Brasília.

Despite the friendly atmosphere, the governor waited for 1 hour at Palácio do Planalto to meet with the president. The meeting was scheduled for 5pm. Zema arrived at Planalto 20 minutes late and, even so, he was only received by the PT member at 6:20 pm.