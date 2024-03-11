His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, from Their Majesties, Excellencies, and Highnesses, Kings, Presidents, and Princes of Arab and Islamic countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, also received similar cables of congratulations on the occasion of the month of Ramadan. Blessed Ramadan, from Your Majesties, Excellencies, and Highnesses, Kings, Presidents, Princes, and Heads of Government of Arab and Islamic countries.