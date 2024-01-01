His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the New Year 2024 from Their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, Kings, Presidents and Princes of countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, also received similar cables of congratulations on this occasion from Your Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, kings, presidents, princes of states and prime ministers.