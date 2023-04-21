His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received congratulatory cables on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, from Their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, Kings, Presidents and Princes of Arab and Islamic countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also received similar cables of congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr from Their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses. Kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries and prime ministers.