His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a message of condolence to President Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the brotherly Republic of Iraq, for the victims of the fires, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, wishing His Highness a speedy recovery for all those injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, also sent two similar cables of condolence to His Excellency President Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal.