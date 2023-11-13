His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a message of condolence to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy on the death of His Highness Prince Saud bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Mohammed. Al Abdul Rahman Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Court, also sent two similar cables of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.