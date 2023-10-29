His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, on the occasion of Republic Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, also sent two similar cables of congratulations to His Excellency President Recep Tayyip. Erdogan