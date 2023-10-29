Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, made a telephone call with the President of the Turkish Republic, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which he congratulated him on the occasion of the centenary of the founding of the Republic, and His Highness expressed his best wishes to the Turkish government and people for continued progress and prosperity. During the call, His Highness stressed the strength of the relations between the UAE and Turkey, and the mutual keenness to develop them and move them forward at all levels in order to achieve the aspirations of their friendly peoples towards development and prosperity. For his part, the Turkish President expressed his thanks to His Highness the President of the State for congratulating him on this occasion, appreciating the sincere feelings he expressed towards Turkey and its people. He expressed his wishes for continued progress for the UAE and for the relations of the two countries to further develop and prosper during the next stage.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent a telegram of congratulations to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of Republic Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory cables to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the strong historical and cultural ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Turkey. His Highness said through his account on the “X” platform: “Congratulations to the Turkish people on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic. We wish the Turkish people more achievements and prosperity in the coming century. We share strong historical and cultural ties with them and look forward to strengthening our relations to achieve a safe and prosperous future for the two countries and for the world.”

Mohamed Ben Rached:

• We wish the Turkish people more achievements and prosperity in the next century.