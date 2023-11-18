His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory telegram to his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of sisterly Oman, on the occasion of the 53rd glorious National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Presidential Court, also sent two similar cables of congratulations to His Majesty the Sultan. Haitham bin Tariq.