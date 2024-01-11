His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a telegram of congratulations to his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, on the occasion of the anniversary of His Majesty assuming the reins of power in the Sultanate of Oman.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Presidential Office, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Majesty. Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.