His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency President Asif Ali Zardari, on the occasion of his election and taking the constitutional oath as President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency President Asif Ali Zardari.