His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a message of congratulations to His Excellency President Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on the occasion of his country’s National Day..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, also sent two similar cables of congratulations to His Excellency President Asif. Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency Mohammed Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan..