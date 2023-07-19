His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent congratulatory cables on the occasion of the Hijri New Year 1445, to Their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, Kings, Presidents and Princes of Arab and Islamic countries.

His Highness expressed his wishes for them good health and happiness, for their peoples further progress and prosperity, and for our Arab and Islamic nation glory, glory and elevation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of congratulations on the occasion of the New Hijri Year 1445, to the owners of Your majesty, excellency and highness are kings, presidents and princes of Arab and Islamic countries and prime ministers.