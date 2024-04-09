His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent congratulatory cables on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, to Their Majesties, Excellencies, and Highnesses, Kings, Presidents, and Princes of Arab and Islamic countries.

His Highness expressed his wishes for good health and happiness for them, for their peoples, further progress and prosperity, and for the Arab and Islamic nations, glory, glory and exaltation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. To Your Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, Kings, Presidents, Princes and Heads of Government of Arab and Islamic countries.