His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of His Highness assuming the reins of power in the sisterly State of Qatar.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.