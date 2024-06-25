His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory telegram to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on the occasion of the anniversary of His Highness assuming the reins of power in the sisterly State of Qatar.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Court, also sent two similar cables of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.