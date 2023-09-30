His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a congratulatory telegram to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the occasion of the third anniversary of his assuming the reins of power.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Court, also sent two similar cables of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad. Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait.