His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the success of the Hajj season for the year 1444 AH.

His Highness expressed his sincere congratulations on the great success of the Hajj season this year, which was achieved thanks to God Almighty and then thanks to the generous care given by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his wise government and its institutions to serve the guests of Rahman so that they perform their rituals with peace and safety.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. The two sheriffs.