His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a telegram of condolence to his brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, in which His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of His Excellency Sheikh Rashid bin Sabah bin Hamoud bin Sabah Al Khalifa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of condolences to Mrs. His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.