His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent two cables of condolences to each of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, and His Highness the Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of condolences to the Emir of Qatar and the Father Emir.